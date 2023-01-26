Snapka's Drive Inn matriarch gets $25,000 scholarship named after her

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A longtime resident of Corpus Christi got a special birthday surprise Thursday afternoon.
The matriarch of Snapka's Drive Inn was honored with the Method and Maxine Snapka Endowed Scholarship.
Maxine was able to ring in her birthday with a $25,000 scholarship in her name.
"Well I think this is an excellent opportunity," she said. "Both of my daughters went to Del Mar and I would have anyone go there first as a good starter school to prepare you for college. Because, believe it or not, it was difficult."
Maxine graduated from Del Mar back in 1941. The scholarship will go towards the education of students taking part in culinary arts and the restaurant management program.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Conservative leader sues to remove Mark Gonzalez as Nueces County District Attorney
- TAMU-CC Family Nurse Practitioner program ranked No. 1 in the nation
- For visually impaired children, beeping eggs can help bring inclusiveness to Easter tradition
- Restoring the Ritz Theatre to its 1929 charm
- Jimmy Kimmel invites Jason Grosboll, aka 'Popcorn Guy', to Oscars
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.