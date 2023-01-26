Snapka's Drive Inn matriarch gets $25,000 scholarship named after her

Maxine Snapka graduated from Del Mar back in 1941.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A longtime resident of Corpus Christi got a special birthday surprise Thursday afternoon.

The matriarch of Snapka's Drive Inn was honored with the Method and Maxine Snapka Endowed Scholarship.

Maxine was able to ring in her birthday with a $25,000 scholarship in her name.

"Well I think this is an excellent opportunity," she said. "Both of my daughters went to Del Mar and I would have anyone go there first as a good starter school to prepare you for college. Because, believe it or not, it was difficult."

Maxine graduated from Del Mar back in 1941. The scholarship will go towards the education of students taking part in culinary arts and the restaurant management program.

