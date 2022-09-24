Sno-Ball has been keeping Corpus Christi 'cool' for 50 years

Their award-winning Sno-ball recipe has been passed down generations and continues to be a local favorite.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sno-Ball is celebrating their 50th anniversary this month. Their award-winning Sno-Ball recipe has been passed down for generations and continues to be a huge success.

The family owned business has been keeping Corpus Christi "cool" for 5 decades. What was originally a humble mom and pop grocery store turned into a thriving business where residents could take a break from the South Texas heat with a little treat.

"It's just a beautiful thing." 'RG' Hernandez said, the youngest of the founding family for Sno-Ball. He takes great pride in the family operation.

Since 1972, Ramon and Sophia Hernandez took on a side hustle that ended up flourishing for many years to come.

"This was something that was just a dream of theirs so it's something they did on the side. And for it to be as successful as it has been. It took a lot." 'RG' added. "I'd like to honor my mom and dad. Ramon and Sophia have done this because they worked tirelessly." He said.

'RG's sisters, Tamra and Jennifer Hernandez take part in the business as well. He explains, "My sisters took over and they've actually made a tremendous business with it."

Jennifer adds, "You get generations of generations, I see it every day on my social media pages, that they were here as a child, that now they come with their children or their grandchildren."

However, similar to many businesses in the Coastal Bend, the past few years have had their challenges.

"We're still thriving, we did have a little bit of a rough time during the pandemic, as well as any other business here in Corpus or anywhere else," Tamra Hernandez said. "But our customers are loyal."

Her sister, Jennifer Hernandez added, "We're blessed that we didn't have too much problems. But you know, we did have a concern here and there. But still, we made it."

Tamra Hernandez gives the secret ingredient for a business to withstand half a century. She states, "Our products, and the love that we put into the business for our loyal customers."

It's that extra love, that locally owned businesses like Sno-Ball place on their products that makes such a great impact on the Coastal Bend community.

"We want to continue to keep going as long as we can to keep honoring my mom and my dad," Tamra Hernandez adds.

Sno-ball will be having all sorts of specials, giveaways and prizes next week at their Baldwin and Saratoga locations.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.