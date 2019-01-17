CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police were called to a fight on this city's southside Thursday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital and ended with a vehicle theft.

It happened at around 2 p.m. at the Saratoga Cove Apartments in the 5000 block of Wooldridge.

Witnesses told police about half a dozen people were fighting, but by the time officers arrived at the scene only a couple were left. One was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

During the fight, police said a man jumped into another person's car and took off.

Police said the fight all stemmed from an argument on social media.

"It ended up culminating with the one group coming over here to reap vengeance on the other individual, and a big fight broke out including family members," CCPD Sgt. Robby Rodriguez Jr. said.

No one was arrested and police said they did not find any weapons at the scene of the fight. however, they said the man who stole the vehicle could face charges.