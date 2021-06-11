Social media shows how fans tried to get help for Astroworld Festival victims

Though most of the crowd likely had no idea people were in trouble, it’s clear from videos shared online that some of the crowd did and tried to help.

HOUSTON — There are thousands of posts flying all over social media about what happened at the Travis Scott show at Astroworld Festival and a lot of misinformation is already making the rounds online.

Texas A&M student Seanna is seen in multiple videos crawling onto a production platform, trying to explain what she’s seen in the crowd.

"There is someone dead in there!" she yelled at the crew.

In another video, the crowd appears to chant “Stop the Show!”

Scott did pause his performance, which was being streamed on Apple Music, to point out someone who needed help.

"Hold on, hold on. Somebody passed out right here. Don’t touch him, don’t touch him," Scott said. "Somebody jump in, come on. Come on, security, let’s get in there."

The show went on, even as first responders drove into the crowd. At that point, social media documented people climbing onto those vehicles.