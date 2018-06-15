Residents in one Corpus Christi neighborhood Friday are still trying to find the suspects involved in stealing their new truck Wednesday night.

The residents were able to find the stolen vehicle thanks to social media. The residents said there was another car parked right behind the truck, but the thieves were able to still back it out of the driveway.

According to the residents, the suspects broke into the new truck and ransacked it finding spare keys left in the glove compartment.

Multiple neighbors also had their cars broken into and items were stolen.

"They hit my wives car, which was parked right behind it, they hit it dragged it took off from grass took off, and while I was giving my report officer tells me it was involved in a hit an run," truck owner David Lopez said.

On the same day the owners quickly posted on a Facebook page called from trash to treasure, and within minutes they got a response from people who had found the truck.

The truck was located close to the 400 block of Osage Street.

For now, Lopez and his wife are thankful for finding the truck but want the suspects to be caught to prevent the action from happening again.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII