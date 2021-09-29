Police investigate several social media threats against area schools

All threats were proven to be hoaxes, and most seemingly coming from another country, officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several threats against local schools have had investigators busy this week in the Coastal Bend. All threats were proven to be hoaxes, and most seemingly coming from another country, officials said.

Tuesday, Corpus Christi ISD was the target of social media posts that threatened violence against two schools against the district, including King High School.

Similar threats have been made to schools in both Kleberg and Brooks County.

H.M. King High School in Kingsville went on lockdown due to a threat early Wednesday morning. Area authorities searched the building but did not find anything of significance.

Officials at the Falfurrias Police Department ended up investigating the same type of situation at Brooks County ISD a short time later.

"We set up a perimeter around the school and we wouldn't let anyone back into the school," John Garcia, Chief of Falfurrias Police Department, said. "We had to call for a bomb dog to come and check out the building and make sure we do our part. Even though we might think it's a hoax, it's still our job to be thorough. Hey, we're serious about these kinds of threats."

CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke said the the Corpus Christi Police Department, along with Homeland Security and the FBI, tracked down where threats made to two Corpus Christi schools came from and the post apparently originated from out of the country.

"Because we do take every threat seriously, we are increasing our presence at the affected campuses," Warnke said. "And that presence will continue and so it's not going to be like OK the days hit and we're done. We will always have a security presence at all the campuses."

Warnke said that if anyone local played a part of making the threats, they will be arrested. The federal government has agreed to prosecute them if they are over the age of 18 and it doesn't matter how minor of a role they may have played.

