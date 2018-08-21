Corpus Christi (KIII News) — 40-year-old Jacob Perez, a former softball coach accused of sexually assaulting two underage players, was in court Tuesday as his lawyer notified the judge he had just learned of a second sexual assault charge against his client.

Perez had already posted a $75,000 bond after turning himself in Wednesday, Aug. 15, for the first charge of sexual assault. Bond for the second charge has been set at $250,000.

Assistant District Attorney Kathy Mills asked Judge Jack Pulcher for the most severe restrictions available if Perez is allowed to make bond on the second charge.

"In light of the fact that these are two serious allegations against a child we are asking that all the child protections be put in place," Mills said. "That's going to include a child safety zone, no contact with any minors under the age of 18 and particularly no contact with these victims, and specifically any members of this softball team."

Another status hearing will be held in a week to determine if Perez will be released on the second bond of $250,000. He faces a possible jail sentence of two-10 years for the first count and two-20 years for the second count.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII