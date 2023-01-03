Girl Scout 'Raspberry Rally' cookie being resold for up to $100 online

Girl Scouts says the illegal resale is robbing troops of fundraising efforts.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s not up for debate; the answer is in.

“What is the best cookie,” 10TV’s Bryant Somerville asked Jasmine Davis.

“I would definitely have to say the Girl Scouts smores,” she said.

Davis, 10, has been with the Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland the last two years. In that time she says she has learned so much.

“I feel like that makes you stronger and a better person and you’re like ‘I got this – I can do anything I want to’,” she said.

Lately, the name of the game has been cookies.

And, contrary to what you might believe, there’s a lot more to selling these tasty treats. There’s also a lot to be learned from it from setting up and running a business, goal setting and decision making. Most of all it teaches young minds about the importance of business ethics.

“It definitely goes against everything that we stand for as Girl Scouts,” Product Program Director, Jessica Martin said.

This year, for the first time, Girl Scouts created a new cookie, the “Raspberry Rally” that would only be sold online and with a limited quantity.

“It was decided to kind of create a limited supply to test and pilot out this new cookie,” Martin said.

When that limited cookie went on sale this week it sold out in no time. Then, just as fast, the cookies were posted on second-hand selling sites, like eBay, where users are selling a $5 box of cookies for upwards of $100. Cookie boxes and packaging are clearly marked “not for resale.”

“It’s taking away that opportunity from a girl,” Martin said. “For them to learn and practice their business skills.”

Martin wants it to be known the resale is not authorized by the national organization or a local Girl Scouts council.

Davis says the funds raised through cookie sales pay for activities through the year. For her and her troop the money goes to help a homeless organization as well as put on a local fashion show.

“Helping our community, in a way, is really good because if someone sees that, they might want to start helping other people, too,” she said. “If that goes on and on, then this world will be different and everyone would be nicer.”