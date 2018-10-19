Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — Solid Rock Church and The Gospel Express invite you to a night of fellowship and live music. Performances by John P. Kee, The New Life Community Choir, and others.

The event takes place at Solid Rock Church on Thursday, October 25 at 7 p.m.

To purchase tickets, go to www.thechristianscene.com or call 361-779-1186.

