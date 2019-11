CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi Church is giving back to families in need.

Solid Rock Church on Ayers handed out 200 turkeys just in time for Thanksgiving.

3News reporter Madeleine Dart was Live at Solid Rock Church to talk about how Thanksgiving could become costly.

A turkey at a store can cost around $45, which does not include sides and drinks.

