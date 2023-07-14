Solomon Ortiz Jr. announces House Dist. 34 candidacy

The local businessman previously served in the legislature from 2006-11.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Solomon Ortiz Jr. announced his candidacy Friday for the Texas State House of Representatives seat being vacated by Dist. 34 Rep. Abel Herrero in 2025.

When asked if he was considering the move earlier this week, he told 3NEWS he was.

The Corpus Christi native has experience in the House, previously having served from 2006-11.

Ortiz Jr. serves as executive director of the Minority Advancement Project (MAP) of Texas, a non-profit he co-founded with his father, former U.S. Dist. 27 Rep. Solomon Ortiz, as well as the director of governmental affairs for his company Ortiz Holdings.

The announcement sent to 3NEWS states that he already has received endorsements from two U.S. congressmen, two state senators and 11 state representatives.

The district covers parts of South Texas which include Robstown, Bishop, Banquete, Petronila, Agua Dulce, Driscoll, as well as parts of Corpus Christi and Sandia.

Herrero announced that he would not be seeing re-election in a news release July 7.

Ortiz Jr. isn't the only local politician interested in the office. Current Corpus Christi City Councilman Roland Barrera announced he will run. Former Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales and former State Rep. Hugo Berlanga are also thinking of running.

This is a developing story. Check back with 3NEWS for updates.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!