Some baby formulas recalled due to possible bacterial contamination, WIC director speaks on area impact

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A nationwide recall for baby formula is having impacts on local women's, infants and children's office.

The FDA is investigating the formulas after four infants were reportedly sent to the hospital and another died.

The company Abbott issued a recall for certain products from Similac, Alimentum and EleCare for being linked to bacterial contamination.

Corpus Christi WIC Program Director Katherine Galvan said that mothers have the right to know when a product they are purchasing may have defects

"Our WIC moms have just as much a right as any other mom who purchases anything from the grocery store that realizes, or later finds out that item is deflective," Galvan said.

She adds that each retailer is different, and if they do run into any issues to be sure to contact the local WIC office so they can help remedy the situation.

According to pediatrician Eric Baggerman, it's important to try and find a comparable replacement that will fill a child's needs in the meantime.

"If it was amino based like the Alimentum, they would need another one like that," Baggerman said. "If it's hypoallergenic you will need another one like that. If it was regular Similac than switching to another general formula is okay."

Baggerman adds that if residents are unsure what to dispose of to just check the bottom of the container.

"We encourage everyone to check the labels, look for the code, two digits and the expiration date that's after April 1," Baggerman said.

Spokesperson for H-E-B Regina Garcia told 3News that there is no recall for any H-E-B brand formula. However, if residents have purchased the impacted product they should dispose of it, or return it to any H-E-B for a full refund or exchange.

