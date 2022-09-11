Some city council districts face a runoff election, Here's what you'll need to know

In any of the single-member council districts, a candidate must get more than 50% percent of the vote.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As election day has come and gone, most of the candidates now know whether they will be taking office or taking time to reassess where they go from here.

For others, however, the future is not yet as clear.

That’s the case for a handful of people hoping for a place on the Corpus Christi City Council.

Even though yesterday’s election may have put them one step closer to their goal, the process for them, is far from over. While all of us are still absorbing Tuesday’s voting results, new deadlines for the next round of elections are already here.

That’s because if things remain as they are, three of the city’s five council districts will be decided in a runoff election.

According to the City Charter, generally, the top three vote-getters for the at-large city council seats are the winners, meaning Mike Pusley and Michael Hunter will retain their place on the council alongside newly elected Del Mar College professor, Jim Klein.

However, in any of the single-member council districts, a candidate must get more than 50% percent of the vote.

That happened in Districts 4 and 5, where newcomer Dan Suckley and incumbent Gil Hernandez were elected.

But it did not happen elsewhere, meaning once the votes are officially canvassed and a runoff is declared by the City Council on Nov. 22, the two highest vote-getters will continue their race.

In this case, incumbent Billy Lerma will face former council member Everett Roy in District 1, former council member Mark Scott will take on Sylvia Campos in District 2, and incumbent Roland Barrera will go head-to-head with Eric Cantu in District 3.

According to Corpus Christi City Secretary Rebecca Huerta, that election will take place in just over a month.

“So, the runoff election will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 15. Early voting for that election takes place the week prior, and that would be Monday, December 5 through Friday, Dec. 9," she said.

One of the concerns has to do with voter turnout, and whether these important runoff races will be determined by just a few of the people who live in those areas.

“Remember, this Dec. 13, runoff election actually decides who will represent Districts 1, 2 and 3," she said.

The new City Council will be seated on Jan. 10.

