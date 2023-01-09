Some city of Corpus Christi services unavailable Monday; trash, recycling will be collected

All three city splash pads will be open.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi offices will be closed Monday for Labor Day, but garbage and recycling pick-up will still take place.

Here's a list of some of the services that will and will not be available on Monday.

Solid Waste Services:

Garbage Collection: no changes in schedule; garbage will be collected.

Recycling Collection: no changes in schedule; garbage will be collected.

Transfer Station: The J.C. Elliott Transfer Station will be closed, as well as the the Cefe Valenzuela Landfill.

311 Call Center:

The 311 Call Center will be closed. Residents are still able to utilize the MYCC311 app on their mobile devices. You can download the app at the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store by searching MYCC311.

Animal Care Services:

Closed Tuesday, July 4. Animal Care Services will have officers available to respond to emergency calls.

Public Libraries:

La Retama Central Library will be open noon-6 p.m. All other city libraries will be closed.

Parks and Recreation Department facilities:

Tennis Centers:

H-E-B Tennis Center – Closed

Al Kruse Tennis Center – Open 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Golf Courses:

Lozano Golf Center – Open regular hours

Oso Golf Course – Open regular hours

Public Pools

Hours of operation vary by location:

Collier Pool, 3801 Harris Drive – open 6-9 a.m. and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for lap swim; 2-7:30 p.m. for open swim.

Corpus Christi Natatorium, 3202 Cabaniss Parkway -- open 6-8 p.m. (lap swim)

H-E-B Pool, 1520 Shely Street – Open 2-7 p.m.

West Guth Pool, 9705 Up River Road – closed

Greenwood Pool, 4305 Greenwood Drive – closed

Oso Pool, 1109 Bernice Drive – closed

Splash Pads

Lindale Park Splash Pad, 3133 Swantner Drive, open

Manuel Q. Salinas Park Splash Pad, 1354 Airport Road, open

West Haven Park, 1719 Cliff Maus Dr., open

Bill Witt Park Splash Pad, 6869 Yorktown Boulevard, closed

Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:

Walking trails and playgrounds – open daily, dawn to dusk

Learning Center – closed

Senior Centers: Closed

Recreation Centers: Closed

After-Hour Kid Power: Closed