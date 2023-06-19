x
Some cooling centers in Corpus Christi close for holiday as heat indices expected to reach 110s

Less than half of the city's cooling centers are open on Juneteenth on what is expected to be one of the hottest days of the month.
Credit: File

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than half of the normal cooling centers in the city are closed for the Juneteenth holiday on Monday, which is expected to be one of the hottest days of the month. 

Heat indices are expected to reach near the 120 degree mark in Corpus Christi Monday. The following cooling centers will be open for those who need a place to rest during the day:

  • Northwest Senior Center
    9725 Up River Road
    361-826-2320 
  • La Retama Central Public Library
    805 Comanche Street
    361-826-7000  
  • Ben F. McDonald Public Library
    4044 Greenwood Drive
    361-826-2356  
  • Lindale Senior Center
    3135 Swantner Drive
    361-826-2340  
  • Ethel Eyerly Senior Center
    654 Graham Road
    361-826-2330  
  • Garden Senior Center
    5325 Greely Drive
    361-826-2345
Credit: City of Corpus Christi

 

The centers will be open for a shorter time as well. All centers will open at noon and close at 6 p.m.

