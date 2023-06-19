Some cooling centers in Corpus Christi close for holiday as heat indices expected to reach 110s

Less than half of the city's cooling centers are open on Juneteenth on what is expected to be one of the hottest days of the month.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than half of the normal cooling centers in the city are closed for the Juneteenth holiday on Monday, which is expected to be one of the hottest days of the month.

Heat indices are expected to reach near the 120 degree mark in Corpus Christi Monday. The following cooling centers will be open for those who need a place to rest during the day:

Northwest Senior Center

9725 Up River Road

361-826-2320

805 Comanche Street

361-826-7000

4044 Greenwood Drive

361-826-2356

3135 Swantner Drive

361-826-2340

654 Graham Road

361-826-2330

5325 Greely Drive

361-826-2345

The centers will be open for a shorter time as well. All centers will open at noon and close at 6 p.m.

