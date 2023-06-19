Some cooling centers in Corpus Christi close for holiday as heat indices expected to reach 110s

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than half of the normal cooling centers in the city are closed for the Juneteenth holiday on Monday, which is expected to be one of the hottest days of the month.
Heat indices are expected to reach near the 120 degree mark in Corpus Christi Monday. The following cooling centers will be open for those who need a place to rest during the day:
- Northwest Senior Center
9725 Up River Road
361-826-2320
- La Retama Central Public Library
805 Comanche Street
361-826-7000
- Ben F. McDonald Public Library
4044 Greenwood Drive
361-826-2356
- Lindale Senior Center
3135 Swantner Drive
361-826-2340
- Ethel Eyerly Senior Center
654 Graham Road
361-826-2330
- Garden Senior Center
5325 Greely Drive
361-826-2345
The centers will be open for a shorter time as well. All centers will open at noon and close at 6 p.m.
