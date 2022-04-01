Some happy news! Annaville Fire Department saves cat stuck in tree

"Every once in a while we still make service calls for our little feline friends stuck in trees."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been a busy week for South Texas firefighters as several fires have broken out in the area. But they are never too busy to help out some feline friends.

Here's some good news for you!

On Monday, crews with the Annaville Fire Department went "off the beaten path" to rescue a cat stuck in a tree.

"This one won’t make the 10 o’clock news, but every once in a while we still make service calls for our little feline friends stuck in trees," a post to Facebook by the department said.

This rescue happened before the major brush fire at King Ranch broke out on Wednesday.

Crews threw a ladder against the tree and brought the curious cat down, all nine lives intact.

We here at 3NEWS want to send a huge thank you to the firefighters for not only protecting peoples lives, but pets as well!

You never know what the day might bring! Today, Station 1 A Shift members went off the beaten path for a public service... Posted by Annaville Fire Department-Nueces County ESD #1 on Monday, March 28, 2022