CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — Some of the strongest athletes are taking over the American Bank Center this weekend.

The Annual Battle on The Bay Competition is back, gathering cross fitters, power-lifters and body builders for one giant event.

Hundreds of athletes showed off their hard-work during the competition.

The event draws cross fitters executing difficult workouts as well as body-builders walking across the stage in hopes of bringing home a winning title.

The competition wrapped up with a closing ceremony with awards for the body builder competitors.

