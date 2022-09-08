Some Coastal Bend school districts no longer offering free lunch to all students

Two of our largest school districts are now only offering free lunches to children who meet federal income levels.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District has decided to continue to provide free breakfast and lunches for all students.

At Windsor Park Elementary, everyone from the principal to the cafeteria manager believes that was a great decision.

The lunch on this first day of school was apparently so good that 3NEWS found a number of kids actually licking their plates clean! The third graders told 3NEWS they loved the nachos that were on the menu.

On top of that, no CCISD parent has to pay for their child’s meal this year and Principal Dr. Kimberly Bissell supports the idea.

"We have got a great number of students here and across the district who rely on school lunch and breakfast program for their meals for the day," Bissell said.

Alice and Gregory-Portland Independent School Districts are joining CCISD in offering free breakfast and lunch to every student. Gregory-Portland officials said they estimate that by offering free lunches to all students they’re saving parents $1000 a year. But, in Calallen and Flour Bluff, free lunch will only be offered to those students who qualify.

Windsor Park Cafeteria Manager Katherine Howard sees first hand that many students may not have the money for lunch.

"I see a lot of kids that come up here and don’t have money like a lot of kids even want second meals and they don’t have money for a second meal, but they want a second lunch," Howard said.

Bissell added that the meals the school provides for free are sometimes a real difference maker in some of the children's lives.

”We have kids who need these meals. These meals are their meals for the day," Bissell said.

This year, none of the students or their parents will have to worry about having the money for breakfast or lunch. CCISD district officials told 3NEWS that if students had to pay for lunch it would cost $3.45 a day.

