CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hurricane Dorian serves as a good warning for Coastal Bend residents to be prepared for the possibility of a hurricane, and it just so happens that September is National Preparedness Month.

FEMA has come up with a list of things to keep in mind in order to stay prepared. The number one lesson is to save early for disaster costs and always remember that cash is always accepted.

FEMA also says to make sure you have the correct insurance and keep meticulous records of your insurance policies, deeds, passports, etc.

Here's some other information provided by FEMA that can help you prepare:

What types of insurance do you need? — Floods, earthquakes and landslides are not usually covered by homeowners insurance, and in coastal states like Texas hurricane winds also may not be covered. Look into supplemental policies to cover floods (www.fema.gov/nfip), windstorms and other perils. Renters can get flood insurance as well.

Be a record holder — You may need your insurance policies, deeds, leases, passports, medical information and other documents after a disaster. Keep them in a fireproof, waterproof box and store electronic copies on an external drive or website.

Sign up for direct deposit — Mail service can be delayed for weeks by a natural disaster. Don't let that stop your paychecks or benefits like Social Security. Federal benefit recipients can sign up at www.godirect.gov/gpw/ or 800-333-1795.

Snap some pics — Having photos of your valuables, including your furniture, can help the recovery process get started quickly and efficiently.

Learn more — The Emergency Financial First Aid Kit is full of information, checklists and forms to help you prepare for the unexpected: https://go.usa.gov/xEAs4.

For additional resources, visit www.ready.gov/financial-preparedness or www.listo.gov/es/registros-vitales for Spanish.

To find out more about National Preparedness Month, see www.ready.gov/september.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: