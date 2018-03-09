Corpus Christi (KIII News) — One young girl has made it her mission to help provide comfort and joy for cats and dogs residing in animal shelters that are still hoping to find their forever home.

"Like this. Those are their favorite. They absolutely love it. They smell really good," Hannah Crawley said.

At 13-years-old Crawley is working to make a difference in the lives of animals living in shelters; which, has been a mission that has been close to her heart.

"I have a cat and a dog that were both strays, and I wanted to help," Crawley said.

The project has kept Crawley busy as she works to collect a variety of food, treats, and toys for our four-legged friends.

"I had to got to Wal-Mart to buy the bin and then to get the stuff like this and then to Walgreen's so it's been a lot of running around," Crawley said.

Crawley has been a Girl Scout member for several years and is working to achieve the Silver Award - the highest honor that can be bestowed to a cadet demonstrating humanitarian efforts. Crawley knew how she wanted to give back to the community.

"Hannah's mom approached me about her project and her desire to do this project. Of course, I was very excited. Anytime we can get our young people involved to help our community that's a wonderful thing," said Mike Gillis, director of Animal Care Services.

Gillis is impressed with the work Crawley has shown and her passion for helping animals.

"To date, if she were to apply for a job here I would hire her," Gillis said.

According to Gillis, animals in shelters need more people who are accountable - just like Crawley.

"The underline part of her project is responsible pet ownership. What it means to be a pet owner and the responsibility we have to that animal," Gillis said.

Crawley hopes to continue to be a voice for our furry companions for years to come.

"They're small and cute, and they need help because they can't do it by themselves," Crawley said.

