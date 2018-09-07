Corpus Christi (KIII news) — A small group of doctors and volunteers are headed to Africa's west coast Monday to bring much-needed health care to those in need.

Dr. Sam Owiredu is no stranger to his hometown of Ghana.

"Every year we keep getting new people, new children who have disabilities," Owiredu said.

Armed with crutches, wheelchairs and walkers, Owiredu has a straightforward goal: to improve mobility.

"This year we are going to follow up and see how the old ones are, previous ones are doing, and if they need any help," Owiredu said.

Owiredu routinely brings volunteers and experts in their field.

Volunteer Christina Jaramillo was not quite ready to hear from patients how their diagnosis meant they were outcasts.

"Cursed. Possessed. The kids were deemed as snakes, are what they called them. So going there was a real shocker to hear all that," Jaramillo said.

Owiredu wants to educate, feed and counsel families.

"I just want people to know here, we are helping here. Most of the time we are just going to give other people from the community a little bit of what we have here -- the privilege that Americans have," Owiredu said.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII