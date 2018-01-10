Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Ronald McDonald House Charities in Corpus Christi is helping families feel more at home there by bringing in a new companion to help spread smiles and lift spirits.

Eight-month-old Duke Dean McDonald already as a full-time job being a dog.

"He's a puppy, but everyone that comes in contact with him says, 'Wow, I've never seen a lab puppy this calm,'" Executive Director Michelle Horine said.

Duke spends his week providing laughter and comfort to families at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Corpus Christi. He is already making everybody feel more at ease.

"He reminds them of a dog that they had back home, and so it really brings immediate comfort," Horine said.

Working at the Ronald McDonald House is a fast-paced job, but Duke is up for the task.

"He also brings a tremendous amount of emotional support to our staff. It's a high energy job working here. We have a lot of highs. We have some lows," Horine said.

Residents can call Duke a mascot, but his role is much more than that.

Duke is the chief cheer officer greeting visitors at the front desk, venturing out into the community, and bringing smiles to children who need it most.

"He gets to be a therapy dog and work and do something he's naturally talented at, and then he also gets to play and just be a puppy," Horine said.

Duke continues to create lasting memories for everyone who walks through the doors at the Ronald McDonald House.

"We're going to let him tell us how long he wants to work here at the Ronald McDonald House, but of course we would love to have him here for many years. He brings lots of laughter," Horine said.

According to staff, the most significant healing therapy is companionship mixed in with lots of love.

"We do believe that Duke was meant to be at Ronald McDonald House. He really does make this house a home," Horine said.

