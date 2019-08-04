CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Galvan Elementary School has a secret weapon to make sure their students get off on the right foot.

At nearly 100 years old, Conster Davis cannot seem to stop working.

"It keeps my mind working," Davis said.

Students and teachers at Galvan know Davis as Granny Davis.

"I said I'm looking for a no job. If that's what you have, that's what I want. He didn't understand. 'What's that,' he said," Davis said. "I don't punch a clock. I don't answer to anybody. When I get ready to leave. I leave."

Davis' frame of mind has left quite an impression on those she works with, primarily with children and as a teacher's assistant.

Davis approaches the title of centenarian and is quite handy helping complete homework and arts and crafts.

"I do my work, and my teacher doesn't have to re-do anything I do. It's perfect," Davis said.

At the end of the day, it is all about the kids for Davis.

"A child doesn't have to feel sorry for themselves. Just make in their mind what they want to be, and strive to be that," Davis said.

In classic Davis fashion, when not around the students, she leans on her second passion.

"Otherwise, I don't have anything other to do but to go shopping," Davis said.