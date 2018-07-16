Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Not just building a house, but creating a home — that’s what one Corpus Christi man has been doing with his carpentry skills for the Habitat for Humanity organization.

John Longoria was born and raised in Corpus Christi. He recently retired from working in the oil field but found himself restless. He turned to some friends who helped get him involved with Habitat for Humanity.

"It's a two-way street," Longoria said. "They're going to get something out of it. I'm going to get something out of it."

According to Longoria, after his first project with the nonprofit he was rewarded with the feeling off helping out in his community, and he said that is priceless.

"When you see a young boy, eight to 10 years old, gets you by the hand and tells you ‘This is my room,’” Longoria said, "That's what got me. He showed me how proud he was."

Longoria comes from a family built on strong values of service. His family owns the current house Longoria is working on which once belonged to his grandparents.

"My grandfather was a WWII vet, and my grandma was a volunteer for the Salvation Army," Longoria said.

It's inspiring for Longoria to know that volunteers from all parts of the nation come to the Coastal Bend to help.

"I work with a bunch of great people," Longoria said. "They know what they're doing."

Longoria foresees himself taking up the work as a new avenue in life and hopes to continue making dreams come true for a very long time.

