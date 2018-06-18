With a background in electronics, one Coastal Bend woman dedicated her skills to help a local nonprofit with a mission to help others rebuild.

When Diane Faragini walks through the Habitat for Humanity doors, she is walking with a purpose. Faragini volunteers with Habitat for Humanity in Corpus Christi.

"We have light fixtures we are ready to set up with hardware," Faragini said.

Faragini helps run the restore off of Lipan Street which resells donated building materials and household appliances to fund homes for those in need in our community.

"This is part of our warehouse where we have cabinets, we have doors," Faragini said.

For almost the past year and a half, Faragini has volunteered at the nonprofit, and most recently joined the board of directors.

"When I saw that we were actually providing something for them, and then that same service provided homes for someone out in the community," Faragini said. "It made me realize there was a mission here, and I wanted to be part of it.

Faragini was looking to give back her time to the community past retirement from the Federal Aviation Administration.

"It gives me so much pleasure because I too came from a home," Faragini said. "Personal experience of mine, my mom was in real estate, and we lost it all and one time we were in their shoes."

Faragini knows the importance of an organization like Habitat for Humanity that gives our community members a hand up and not a handout. Faragini plans on volunteering as long as she can.

"So when I see these families do that, the look in their eyes just to know that it's their home, just something to call their own and start a life," Faragini said. "That's just the greatest feeling I've ever seen."

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII