A youth group from Wisconsin traveled 22 hours by bus to volunteer in Port Aransas this week.

According to the group, after seeing the news of Hurricane Harvey's impact on the Coastal Bend they had no choice but to lend a helping hand.

Mary Stoeffler is in charge of the Holy Family Parish Catholic youth group, and she's been on many mission trips to devastated areas.

"It's really shocking to see all the damage and stuff that hasn't been taken care of, and it's been almost a year. But people are in dire need yet, and will be for quite a while," Stoeffler said.

They felt there is no better group to tackle the challenge.

"I watch these young people, and they are incredible. Their hearts are bigger than their bodies. They're like Hercules when they come in here. They are just working," Stoeffler said.

Lauren Kennedy was among the 37 high school students who volunteered. She said there is no longer an influx of volunteers coming to the Coastal Bend, but that doesn't mean the crisis is over.

"The aftermath lasts a lot longer than the help does, so getting to come down even this late, even almost a year after, and help out and fix what needs to be fixed is wonderful," Kennedy said.

The group has helped clean up homes, paint and install new flooring. Along the way, Kennedy got a chance to hear people's personal stories.

"It just brings me to tears sometimes, how devastating it was, and the hope these people have," Kennedy said. "And just being, and just being able to come down and help inspires me to do more."

The Holy Family Parish Catholic youth group will be volunteering in Port Aransas until Thursday.

