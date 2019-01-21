CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Coastal Bend woman has dedicated the past 25 years to make sure the sick and disabled are taken care of and given hope for better days.

For the past 25 years, Dor-An's Home Health Services has been taking care of the sick and disabled. Since it's opening, Delma Ramirez has been there treating their clients back to good health.

"Its a calling. All nurses are called to this career. It's not meant for everybody. Once you get it, you know it, and you just enjoy it, and that's your life," registered nurse Delma Ramirez said.

Ramirez sister, Katherine Saenz, is a registered nurse administrator and works alongside her.

According to Saenz, she has seen her sister go above and beyond for years offering more than just professional care, but personal attention to detail.

"Many times people are really totally homebound bedridden," Saenz said. "That the doctors even have to go and make home visits, so when the nurse goes when the doctor sometimes goes that's the only other support that these patients have."

Ramirez often sees how she can help the patient outside of what their medical condition calls for.

"Goes to pick up medication," Saenz said. "Which is not what you're supposed to do, but she does so out of the kindness of her heart."

According to Ramirez, going the extra mile for someone is just part of the job.

"Oh just feels very very good. Very satisfying and that's what drives you. I go to bed at night, and I know what I'm doing tomorrow, and I'm looking forward to it," Ramirez said.

Saenz attributes Ramirez's kind heart to her deep faith in God.

For Ramirez, a nurse's job is never easy, but she won't find anything more fulfilling.

"I feel very privileged when they allow me to come in, and sit in their chair and visit them in their home. it's an honor," Ramirez said.