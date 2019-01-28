CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Coastal Bend woman shows her passion for helping children by sewing together stuffed animals.

Leota Gaines has donated her handcrafted toys to non-profits across the Coastal Bend -- non-profits like the Children's Advocacy Center of the Coastal Bend, who cater to kids who are victims of abuse.

The Center has a space called the Rainbow Room that is filled with essential items children can have for free.

"Such as new clothing, new undergarments. We also provide stuffed animals. A child is welcome to take a stuffed animal," Community Outreach Coordinator Cassandra Hinojosa said.

A portion of the stuffed animals are custom made and provided by Gaines.

Gaines was a foster parent for many years and when she could no longer do that, she decided the next best thing was to give stuffed animals to children in need.

"Well, they can tell the Teddy Bear their trouble. I mean if they have no one else, they can at least talk to the animal," Gaines said.

Gaines has donated hundreds of stuffed animals to the Center, so to show their gratitude they dedicated the Rainbow Room in her name.

According to Gaines, the dedication took her completely off guard.

"Not something I would have expected or asked for or anything like that. I'm just doing it because I love kids," Gaines said.

Gaines' has shared that love all across the Coastal Bend by donating her stuffed animals to many organizations.

"Driscoll Children's Hospital, Ronald McDonald House, Women's Shelter, the police department, you name it," Gaines said. "Anyone that needs some stuffed animals."