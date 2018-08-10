Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Several crowds across the country took part in National Estuaries Day cleaning up beaches inhabited by countless species.

Cleaning up beaches is a problem the coast faces and the issues continue to grow. One group is stepping in and clearing the way for the future - Coastal Bend Bays Foundation.

"This location probably needed a deep cleaning. It probably hadn't been cleaned up in a couple of years, and it looks great now," Kathryn Tunnel said.

The Coastal Bend Bays Foundation is just one group taking part in national beach cleanups and restoration projects.

September's tropical rain forced the project to be pushed back a few weeks.

"We've cleaned about two miles down from Packery Channel Bridge down to the Island and Sun Church," Tunnel said.

According to Tunnel, it's the community's responsibility to preserve the habitats which is home to many species.

"You know it's really important to get out here and do cleanups like this to help make sure these critcal habitats stay healthy," Tunnel said.

When many people come together, that's when the real change starts to begin.

"We can make a lot of progress in a short amount of time," Tunnel said.

