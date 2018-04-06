A Ray High School special education teacher and girls soccer coach is putting in work outside the classroom to bring women into the spotlight.

"They needed somebody to volunteer for the water crisis that happened, and ever since then, my soccer girls have been reaching out to me asking, 'Hey, what can we do? What can we do?' And so that's motivated me to stay involved with the Salvation Army," Stephanie Street said.

Street moved to the Coastal Bend from a town just outside of Dallas. Her energy and interest in helping out at the Salvation Army caught on, not only for Street's girls' soccer team, but with male athletes as well.

According to Street, getting the girls to think as a team fit perfectly with them wanting to volunteer and help their community.

"During the water crisis, that was something that was difficult, and it showed them to bring together as a community," Street said. "And then whenever Hurricane Harvey hit, everybody has to come together as a community and be a team together."

Her winning team is why Stephanie Street is Someone to Know.

