Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Maggie Chadoir has been volunteering for the Red Cross for years, but this year she decided to help the Corpus Christi Police Department with Operation Safe Return, their annual back-to-school event.

Chadoir was one of many volunteers at the American Bank Center for Operation Safe Return this weekend helping kids get ready to head back to school. She volunteers with the Red Cross and has donated to them for several years as a business owner.

"Usually you know where that money goes but once you volunteer you start knowing and seeing what the Red Cross is all about," Chadoir said.

According to Chadoir, she was happy to team up with the CCPD for this year's Operation Safe Return. She said although the Red Cross is not considered a first responder organization, they are there when people are in the most need.

"We're there if there is a fire," Chadoir said. "A flood or an emergency.

Chadoir wishes their organization had more volunteers to help raise awareness about the preventative programs they have for the community.

"It doesn't have to be an emergency or a disaster, but events like this where they can participate and help out," Chadoir said.

