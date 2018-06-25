Eight youngsters are making a difference in their community after graduating from Rockport's first junior lifeguard course.

The Red Cross program trains kids in CPR and other skills to save lives.

When most most pre-teens are diving headfirst into summer, a group of Rockport junior lifeguards are jumping straight into the deep end as they train to save lives.

"We learn first aid, CPR, and we learned to pick someone up from the bottom of the pool," Junior Lifeguard Justin Rikers said.

The Junior Lifeguard program started by the American Red Cross provides kids ages 11-14 with the skills they need to rescue people in an emergency. Participants have to complete five days of training.

"I have to have 36 hours by the Red Cross," Rikers said. "That's what they require you to have."

They also must complete a written test.

"If someone is lying on the ground and they have no pulse, what would you do? Stuff like that," Rikers said.

If they stick with the program, they have a better chance of getting hired as paid lifeguards in a few years.

