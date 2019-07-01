Corpus Christi (KIII News) — One Coastal Bend senior citizen is using her unbounded energy and incredible loss to help her fellow elders.

Ruby Martinez works more now than she did before she retired. She found her drive to assist the elderly after experience the loss of her son after he spent 15 years in a vegetative state.

"When he passed away, I went into a deep depression. Spoke to him and decided he would want this for me. So I decided I needed to get out," Martinez said.

After Martinez's son passed away, she found her calling. She started a pen pal program for the seniors at the Ethel Eyerly Senior Center in Flour Bluff and the Shop with a Senior program.

"I've always been a person that loves working with seniors, so this my perfect job," Martinez said. "We had 17 kids writing back and forth to our seniors, and then we got together and got to meet them."

Shop with a Senior takes children in third and fourth grades on a $100 shopping spree.

"We have a senior companion chosen by school that needs school clothes and supplies when school starts," Martinez said.

Martinez volunteers to cooperate with the AARP and seniors all over South Texas. She even started a reading program for seniors.

"I've always felt the senior center, and it's funny to say but, saved my life," Martinez said.

Martinez hopes others find the joy of volunteering and giving back no matter how old they are.