As a volunteer in the gift shop at Driscoll Children's Hospital for the last three years, Jeremiah Guy Williams was only 15-years old when he applied for the job.

Williams wanted to find a way to give back during his summer vacation.

"I kinda wanna do something special, so I applied, interviewed, I was nervous, and I got in," Williams said. And it's been like a match made in heaven ever since."

The summer vacation volunteer work soon turned into a year-round way to give back to the community, since then Williams has logged over 500 hours.

"I'm a firm believer in if I have a blessing something," Williams said. "A gift I can give someone else I do what I can to do it. and you know being here has given me the opportunity to do."

According to Williams knowing he's a part of something special is what keeps him coming back to Driscoll.

"There's a lot of steps that go to a child's smile. picking out the perfect balloon the perfect stuffed animal," Williams said. "I know I'm a part of something that at the end of the day is gonna make a child forget what their going through and have that joy."

The Moody High School graduating senior will be going to the University of Texas at Austin next year on a full ride, and he is also a Gates scholar.

"This child has grown up before our very eyes into the person that he is today and the world is going to be a better place for people like Jeremiah," said Kathy Kramer, gift shop manager.

The salutatorian will miss his Driscoll family that he's grown very close to during his time.

"I know that everyone here is here for a single purpose and you know you have that sense of community that we are hall here together trying to accomplish a goal and we do it," Williams said.

Williams plans to continue volunteering at the hospital when he returns during time off from college.

