Many graduating seniors have put in hours of volunteering not only for the experience of giving back but also to get ready for college.

The City of Corpus Christi and the Gulf Coast Humane Society recognized one young lady for the hours she's put into volunteering.

Megan Guzman is unlike any other senior. She has dedicated more than 800 hours of her time to the Gulf Coast Humane Society. She is one of the first to ever receive a Volunteer Achievement Award from them.

Students like Guzman who have achieved at least 145 hours or more are eligible for the honor.

The cord is a partnership with the City of Corpus Christi and Gulf Coast Humane Society. City Councilwoman Paulette Guajardo said Guzman is an excellent example for younger generations.

"What she has done, the hours that she has put forth," Guajardo said, "As young as she is, it's so admirable."

Guzman believes volunteers do a lot for the community, especially when doing something they are passionate about.

"I think to be able to have the opportunity and do it in something you have an interest in," Guzman said. "I think that's amazing."

The Gulf Coast Humane Society was so impressed by Guzman's dedication, they decided to also give her a scholarship for over $1,000.

Guzman aspires to study veterinary medicine in college. She feels volunteering has prepared her for the experience.

"It is a huge stress reliever. And you learn how to interact with people and the animals as well. It just overall teaches you a lot about your self and other people as well," Guzman said.

