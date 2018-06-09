Odem (KIII News) — Three members of the same family, a mother, son and her husband, were left in critical condition after an early morning house fire in Odem, Texas.

Heroic efforts by the couple's son wound up saving their lives.

"I think they were living by themselves," Alicia Candela said.

Candela has been Benito and Blanca Garcia's neighbor for 55 years.

"It's a shock because they are older people and they both have been sick," Candela said.

Candela believes the Garcia's son, Benito Jr., wasn't home at the time of the blaze. He arrived minutes after the home became fully engulfed, and ran inside to help get his mother out.

She was severely burned and was sent to a San Antonio hospital via HALO-Flight. The father and son are also in critical condition in Corpus Christi.

"I just hope that they're okay because they're such wonderful persons, and I just hope that they're doing fine in the hospital and they took care of them, and I hope that everything is going to be okay for them," Candela said.

Crystal Mia Bargas, a family friend, said the community of Odem is saddened by the tragedy and will soon begin plans to organize a fundraising effort to help the elderly couple.

"They lived here alone. I mean they have their family surrounding them that are from around here, but they lost everything," Bargas said. "There's no coming back from what they lost without the help of the community."

The City has donated the use of the park for a fundraiser and a GoFundMe account has been set up. While friends and family of the Garcia's know the generosity of South Texas, they believe the tragedy will bring the community closer.

"Odem is a small community, so I know we'll come together," Bargas said. "Definitely. We're all like family here."

