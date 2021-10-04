Beloved Ozona MS teacher and her husband die in Sutton County crash

According to The Ozona Stockman, Rachel Yourgalite was an Ozona Middle School teacher. Her husband, Ray, was also killed in the crash.

SUTTON COUNTY, Texas — A Sonora couple was killed Sunday morning when the motorcycle they were riding struck a deer. The crash happened on Ranch-to-Market 3130, 24 miles east of Sonora.

A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety said the couple was on a Harley Davidson motorcycle on RM 3130, traveling eastbound, and struck a deer. The motorcycle reportedly rolled over on its side and flipped multiple times before coming to a stop.

Ray and Rachel Yourgalite, both of Sonora, were pronounced dead at the scene.