CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Volunteers at the American Red Cross in Corpus Christi were preparing smoke detectors for their annual 'Sound the Alarm' event.

'Sound the Alarm' is the Red Cross' initiative to make sure people have smoke detectors in their homes.

On Saturday, volunteers from Red Cross and volunteer firefighters will be in Gregory to install as many smoke detectors to residents in the area as possible.

The 10-year smoke detectors are free and were donated by Cheniere.

Terri Lewis is one of the volunteers at Red Cross and says the Sound the Alarm program allows families to talk about what to do in case of a fire.

"These are very easy that they can test them twice a year, but also have an escape route with the families to tell the children, how to get out of their bedroom, how to get out of each room and where to quickly meet," Lewis said.

According to Lewis, Red Cross has hosted sound the alarm since 2014 and has installed 2 million smoke detectors across the U.S.

