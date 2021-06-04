South Jetty to close for Hurricane Harvey related repairs

The closure is expected to begin on or about April 12, 2021 and last thru Memorial Day weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Portions of the Corpus Christi Ship Channel South Jetty will close soon so the Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Galveston District can make repairs to damage that occurred during Hurricane Harvey.

Public access to the South Jetty starting at the beach and going to the public access area will be closed during the repairs to the concrete cap.

The closure is expected to begin around April 12 and last thru Memorial Day Weekend, May 31.

Belynda Kinman, Operations Manager for the Galveston District’s Navigation Branch, said the goal is to have the work completed prior to the start of the Memorial Day weekend.

“However, to help vacationers traveling to the Corpus Christi/Port Aransas area plan ahead for Memorial Day weekend, we wanted to make the public aware of this closure. If the weather cooperates and we don’t run into unexpected delays, we are hoping to complete the work in time for the holiday weekend.”

Additional closures may occur on an as-needed basis, officials said.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.