South Padre Island Seashore prepares for hatchling release

The event will take place at Malaquite Beach at 6:45 a.m. on Aug. 9, located behind the visitor center.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Padre Island National Seashore is preparing to release more sea turtles on Tuesday, August 9.

The release will be set for 6:45 am. The event will take place at Malaquite Beach located behind the visitor center. Before driving out to the location, spectators are asked to call the Hatchling Hotline at (361)-949-7163. This is because there is a chance the event could be canceled or delayed.

Entrance fees will be charged the morning of the release. if one is purchased the day before, it will expire at midnight. Attendees are asked to purchase an entry pass before heading to the park.

If you already have an annual or lifetime pass, you do NOT need to pay the entry fee for the day but the pass and an ID will be required upon entry.

The release site is located about 15 minutes from the entrance with a speed limit of 45 miles per hour. Upon your arrival at the release site, you then must park in the parking lot, walk across the visitor center deck and out to the beach. For more information about the hatchling release, click here.

