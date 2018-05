A group of South Park Middle School students were awarded Wednesday for their hard work throughout the school year.

An athletics banquet was held Wednesday in the school cafeteria to congratulate coaches and students on a job well done.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII