CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police responded early Tuesday morning to a stabbing at a home along Sacky drive near Ayers street. They say it was just before 1 a.m. when a man was stabbed in the back by his nephew.

Officers on the scene say a family member inside the home was being attacked by the uncle in his sleep so a juvenile stabbed him out of fear for the victim's life.

The uncle suffered minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. He faces charges of assault.

The juvenile who stabbed him does not face any charges.

