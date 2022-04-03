The South Texas community gathered to celebrate the 36th Annual Cattle Baron's Ball

The event is held annually to raise funds for the American Cancer Society as they continue their mission to finish the fight against cancer.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Pure Country Cattle Baron's Ball kicked off Saturday evening, April 2, at the Equestrian Center at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown.

The event is held annually to raise funds for the American Cancer Society as they continue their mission to finish the fight against cancer.

The Ball was filled with catered food and included a silent auction, live auction, pig races, whiskey tasting, margarita tasting, and even featured live music from The Cory Morrow Band.

Our own Alan Holt and Barbi Leo were also in attendance.