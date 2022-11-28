South Texas barrel racing contender Sissy Winn in Las Vegas for major competition

3NEWS first interviewed the rising star back in October after she made headlines with major wins and claiming more than $100,000 in prize money this year alone.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local hometown favorite has her sights set on her very first 'Wrangler' National Finals Rodeo.

Sissy Winn is from the Chapman Ranch area and told 3NEWS that she is thankful for the unyielding support from Corpus Christi residents.

"Hi everyone Sissy Winn here, we made it out to Las Vegas. Thank you Corpus Christi for all the support!" she said.

Winn is the top contender in the sport of barrel racing. She arrived in Las Vegas with her two horses Chewy and Scoop ahead of the competition.

3NEWS first interviewed the rising star back in October after she made headlines with major wins and claiming more than $100,000 in prize money. Winn is currently ranked seventh in the world and is hoping to claim victory. Residents can help cheer her on this weekend as she competes for 10 days straight, starting Dec. 1.

