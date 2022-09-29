South Texas beaches see minor coastal flooding in response to Hurricane Ian

Through the weekend, beaches along the Gulf of Mexico coast are expected to see higher than normal tides, minor coastal flooding, and elevated rip current risks.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We may not be seeing and winds or rains from Hurricane Ian but coastal areas are seeing effects from the storm.

Indirect impacts from major Hurricane Ian were felt across Gulf of Mexico beaches Thursday. Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane and thus, sent larger and longer period waves to area beaches in the Coastal Bend.

The above-normal swells will lead to a high risk for rip currents through Friday; possibly into the weekend. During high tide, visitors can expect to see water up to the dunes in spots.

The City of Corpus Christi has signs posted in front of beach entrances warning visitors of the enhanced dangers. Those who visit our beaches should observe and follow the flag warning system to stay updated about surf and rip current conditions.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.