How South Texas beachgoers are beating the heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When you're at the beach with your toes in the sand, feeling the breeze, it's hard to imagine anything being a burden.

The sun, however, is out in full force these days and can put a damper on outside activities. 3NEWS asked beachgoers who braved the heat on Saturday what their approach was to keeping cool.

Linda Duffy traveled down from Austin to visit her friend, Bea Lagrange, and these two were definitely enjoying the sun.

"Having a blast! I mean, is there a way to beat the heat? I don't know?!" Duffy said. "I'm doing a lot of water. I've been walking along the beach. I did a five-miler yesterday and have the blisters to show for it! It's been awesome!"

"We just come out here and enjoy the waves and the air. It's hard to keep cool, but it's okay, it's a workout," Lagrange added.

Some beachgoers, like Andy Byrd, are taking a more laidback approach in their efforts to cool off. "We have a cooler with refreshments, we've got the pit ready to fire up, and we're having fun in the water," Byrd said.

Being exposed to high temperatures makes hydration that much more crucial. Because of this, Mike Moss has hydration in his beach day line-up. "You get close to the water, tan, enjoy the breeze, and keep hydrated."

The heat wasn't slowing John Maltais down, he was just happy to be out there with his family. "Praise be to God! We love it out here. It's hot, but we've got the nice breeze, so we're keeping cool. We're just having a good family time and loving life," he said.

While we spend time with loved ones and enjoy the water, it's important to remember the significance of the holiday weekend. "We're definitely enjoying it on the beach with all of these people. We're super grateful that we get to do this because of the soldiers that fight, and have fought for us," Madeleine Maltais added.

Just a few steps away from the Maltais family, was Veteran Lucano Quiroga. "I'm a veteran myself, and I lost some friends in Iraq. So it kind of makes you think about it, and it makes you thankful to be around with your family, and that your family can enjoy your company also," he shared.

On a daily basis you should be drinking about two liters of water each day, but in the warmer months, you should increase that amount to two and a half liters. It also very important to wear sunscreen, your skin will thank you for it!

