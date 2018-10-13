Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — The Amos Rehabilitation Keep in Port Aransas helps rehab a number of feathered friends in the Coastal Bend who are usually found injured or sick. ARK rehab manager, Andrew Orgill stopped by our studios to tell us all about Bobo, who is a Barred Owl. Bobo was found injured with just one wing and has become an education bird at the ARK. Click on the video for the full interview! As always we would like to thank the University of Texas Marine Science Institute and the Coastal Bend Audubon Society for putting this segment together each month.

