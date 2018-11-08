Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — The Animal Rehabilitation Keep or ARK is located at UT Marine Science Institute in Port Aransas and is known for helping sick and injured birds and sea life.

Andrew Orgill, the animal rehabilitation manager with the ARK joined us on 3 News First Edition with a special guest, a Red-tailed Hawk named Reba. Reba came to the ARK after being injured and is now being trained as an education bird.

