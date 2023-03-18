South Texas Bone and Joint grand opening

Health professionals hope this helps those seeking treatment to not have to go out of the city to get professional help.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A ribbon cutting ceremony took place for the grand opening of the new South Texas Bone and Joint center.

The center was recently on Texan Trail but is now located on Crosstown near Holly Road.

Health professionals told 3NEWS they hope this helps those seeking treatment to not have to go out of the city to get the professional help they need.

Orthopedic Surgeon at South Texas Bone and Joint, Dr. John Masciale spoke with 3NEWS and said, "We are bringing orthopedics up to such a high level of outstanding care that you need. You will not have to worry about leaving the city to enjoy the benefits of great treatment. Great outcomes and satisfaction are what we're here to deliver."

Those in attendance enjoyed food, drinks and live music along with a firework show.

