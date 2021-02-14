South Texas Botanical Gardens closing Monday and Tuesday due to winter weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to inclement weather the South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center will be closing on Monday, February 15 and Tuesday, February 16.
The center says all of the reptiles and parrots are safe indoors. They will be closing at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, but some of the animal ambassadors will not be available for viewing due to the weather.
Normal visiting hours will resume Wednesday, February 17.
